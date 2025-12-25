Supreme Court rejects Arnon Nampa’s bail request

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 25, 2025

Thailand’s Supreme Court has upheld an Appeal Court order denying bail to human rights lawyer Arnon Nampa as he appeals convictions in six Article 112 cases.

Thailand’s Supreme Court on Thursday upheld an Appeal Court decision to deny temporary release to human rights lawyer Arnon Nampa while he appeals convictions in six lèse-majesté cases.

Thai Lawyers for Human Rights (TLHR) said the Supreme Court upheld the Appeal Court order issued on December 22, rejecting Arnon’s bail request.

Court cites flight risk in refusing temporary release

TLHR said the Supreme Court reasoned that Arnon could abscond if released on bail.

“The order of the Appeal Court not to grant temporary release for Arnon is justified, so the request is rejected,” TLHR quoted the Supreme Court as saying.

Six Article 112 convictions under appeal

Arnon has been convicted by the Criminal Court in six cases under Article 112 of the Criminal Code, involving six incidents, including:

  • A speech at a rally on October 14, 2020
  • Two Facebook posts criticising administrative power while mentioning the King
  • An open letter addressed to the King
  • A speech at a political rally
  • Three Facebook posts criticising the enforcement of Article 112 and the royal family
  • A speech at a rally in front of Parliament on November 13, 2020

 

Detention and broader TLHR figures

Arnon is being held at Bangkok Remand Prison while his appeals are heard.

TLHR said that from November 30 to December 25, there were 55 political prisoners detained nationwide, charged under Article 112 (31 detainees) and Article 110 (five detainees). It said 28 were denied bail, while 27 — including one youth — had been convicted and jailed.

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy