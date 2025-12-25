Supreme Court rejects Arnon Nampa’s bail request

Thailand’s Supreme Court on Thursday upheld an Appeal Court decision to deny temporary release to human rights lawyer Arnon Nampa while he appeals convictions in six lèse-majesté cases.
Thai Lawyers for Human Rights (TLHR) said the Supreme Court upheld the Appeal Court order issued on December 22, rejecting Arnon’s bail request.
TLHR said the Supreme Court reasoned that Arnon could abscond if released on bail.
“The order of the Appeal Court not to grant temporary release for Arnon is justified, so the request is rejected,” TLHR quoted the Supreme Court as saying.
Arnon has been convicted by the Criminal Court in six cases under Article 112 of the Criminal Code, involving six incidents, including:
Arnon is being held at Bangkok Remand Prison while his appeals are heard.
TLHR said that from November 30 to December 25, there were 55 political prisoners detained nationwide, charged under Article 112 (31 detainees) and Article 110 (five detainees). It said 28 were denied bail, while 27 — including one youth — had been convicted and jailed.