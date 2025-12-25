Supreme Court rejects Arnon Nampa’s bail request

Thailand’s Supreme Court on Thursday upheld an Appeal Court decision to deny temporary release to human rights lawyer Arnon Nampa while he appeals convictions in six lèse-majesté cases.

Thai Lawyers for Human Rights (TLHR) said the Supreme Court upheld the Appeal Court order issued on December 22, rejecting Arnon’s bail request.

Court cites flight risk in refusing temporary release

TLHR said the Supreme Court reasoned that Arnon could abscond if released on bail.

“The order of the Appeal Court not to grant temporary release for Arnon is justified, so the request is rejected,” TLHR quoted the Supreme Court as saying.