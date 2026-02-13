PayPay to go public on US Nasdaq

PayPay filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission a statement explaining its initial public offering plan to investors.

The company is expected to go public as early as March.

Its market capitalisation is projected to exceed 3 trillion yen.

Aiming to expand its services abroad, primarily in the United States, PayPay also announced its plan to collaborate with major US credit card company Visa Inc. on Thursday.

Under the partnership, PayPay will lead the establishment of a new company to operate payment services in the United States that are expected to support both contactless credit card payments and quick response, or QR, code payments.