US embassy unveils Freedom 250 BTS to celebrate independence

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 13, 2026

Brightly decorated train hits the Sukhumvit Green Line for one month, marking 250th anniversary of the US Declaration of Independence and celebrating strong US-Thai relations.

The US Ambassador to Thailand launched the "Freedom 250" BTS Skytrain on February 10 at Phrom Phong BTS Station.

The train is brightly decorated to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the US Declaration of Independence.

The train will run on Bangkok's main skytrain route, the Sukhumvit Green Line, for one month from February 10 to March 9.

US Ambassador Sean K. O'Neill officially launched the train by taking a ride on this specially designed carriage from Phrom Phong Station to Phloen Chit Station.

On this occasion, Ambassador O'Neill invited the Thai people to join the celebration of America's rich history, which will be held throughout the year, as well as to be a part of the strong and enduring diplomacy between the United States and Thailand.

