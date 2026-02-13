Discover Kaeng Ko's sunken temple and giant rain tree in Lamphun

To promote tourism, the park has partnered with Ko subdistrict municipality and community leaders to offer boat tours, ensuring that tourism benefits the local economy while preserving the environment.

Strict safety measures are in place, with life jackets required for all passengers, and boat speeds regulated to minimise impact on the natural surroundings.

Boats are available at Mae Ping National Park's pier, with services starting at 6am and concluding by 6pm for safety reasons. The boat ride takes just 10 minutes to reach the temple, allowing ample time to explore before dusk.

Thanach Moonjai, the mayor of Ko subdistrict municipality, explained that boat tours are priced at 150 baht per person, or 1,000 baht for a private boat (for up to 10 people). The tours are operated by 13 local boats, primarily fishermen from the area, and about 10 additional private boats.

This venture has provided a significant boost to the local economy, with residents earning between 2,000 and 3,000 baht per day.

Additionally, there are accommodation options available, including floating rafts, homestays, and national park lodgings. Tourists can stay overnight to enjoy the serene atmosphere of the temple and giant rain tree at sunrise and sunset, the best times for photography.

Visitors are encouraged to plan their trip before the end of February, as water levels will begin to recede, changing the landscape.

Once the water levels drop, the temple will return to being an island, and the tours will switch to kayaking routes, allowing visitors to walk closer to the temple and continue following the path of Kruba Chaiyawongsa Pattana’s spiritual legacy.