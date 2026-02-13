Discover Kaeng Ko's sunken temple and giant rain tree in Lamphun

Embark on a serene boat ride to uncover the hidden Lanna civilisation at Kaeng Ko, located in the Mae Ping National Park, Lamphun province. Witness the marvel of the submerged temple and the giant rain tree in the river, a stunning sight visible only for a short time each year.
Amidst the tranquil Kaeng Ko reservoir, within the Mae Ping National Park, this area has become a popular destination for tourists. The ancient Wat Ban Kao, once a spiritual centre for local communities and the birthplace of Kruba Chaiyawongsa Pattana, now rests submerged under water since the construction of the Bhumibol Dam in 1955.
The temple can be seen rising above the water when levels drop, creating a picturesque island amidst the water.
Adisak Norkaew, the head of Mae Ping National Park, revealed that this phenomenon has not occurred often. Following consistent rainfall in 2025, the water level has risen significantly, submerging the ancient temple.
Visitors now have the rare opportunity to view the stunning Lanna archway, the temple's large chedi, and the giant Buddha statue, all emerging from the water, offering a unique spiritual experience.
The giant rain tree, its sprawling green branches standing proudly in the vast waters, has become an iconic landmark. Visitors are drawn to capture this remarkable sight on camera, making it a must-see for any traveller.
To promote tourism, the park has partnered with Ko subdistrict municipality and community leaders to offer boat tours, ensuring that tourism benefits the local economy while preserving the environment.
Strict safety measures are in place, with life jackets required for all passengers, and boat speeds regulated to minimise impact on the natural surroundings.
Boats are available at Mae Ping National Park's pier, with services starting at 6am and concluding by 6pm for safety reasons. The boat ride takes just 10 minutes to reach the temple, allowing ample time to explore before dusk.
Thanach Moonjai, the mayor of Ko subdistrict municipality, explained that boat tours are priced at 150 baht per person, or 1,000 baht for a private boat (for up to 10 people). The tours are operated by 13 local boats, primarily fishermen from the area, and about 10 additional private boats.
This venture has provided a significant boost to the local economy, with residents earning between 2,000 and 3,000 baht per day.
Additionally, there are accommodation options available, including floating rafts, homestays, and national park lodgings. Tourists can stay overnight to enjoy the serene atmosphere of the temple and giant rain tree at sunrise and sunset, the best times for photography.
Visitors are encouraged to plan their trip before the end of February, as water levels will begin to recede, changing the landscape.
Once the water levels drop, the temple will return to being an island, and the tours will switch to kayaking routes, allowing visitors to walk closer to the temple and continue following the path of Kruba Chaiyawongsa Pattana’s spiritual legacy.