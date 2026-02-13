Srettha Thavisin’s economic vision for Thailand published in Financial Times

Srettha Thavisin, former Prime Minister of Thailand and founder of Sansiri, received international attention when his insights into Thailand’s economic recovery were published in the Financial Times on February 11, 2026. In the article, titled “A former PM offers a cure for Thailand’s economic ills”, Srettha outlined his vision for revitalising the Thai economy.

Srettha agreed with the Financial Times' diagnosis of Thailand’s economic struggles but suggested that the proposed solutions missed key opportunities for long-term growth. He emphasised that to restore consumer confidence, Thailand must break the vicious cycle of household debt, which has plagued the economy for years.

In his proposal, Srettha argued that past stimulus measures, such as cheque handouts, had been ineffective because they did not address the root causes of the debt crisis. Instead, he called for a “big reset”—using asset management companies to buy up non-performing loans (NPLs), which would allow indebted households breathing space and help stimulate domestic consumption once again.