Anutin: Thailand is ‘land of opportunity’, not ‘sick man’

Bhumjaithai Party leader and caretaker Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Thursday said Thailand should be called a “land of opportunity” rather than the “sick man of Asia”.
Speaking to reporters at Government House, Anutin said the label may reflect bias.
“Thailand is not as it has been portrayed—especially now that we have a more stable government, we will be able to implement policies that improve the economy. You could say we are our own masters, and no one can dictate to us or steer us,” he said.
The phrase has gained traction in recent commentary about Thailand’s slower growth, including a Financial Times report titled “How Thailand became the ‘sick man’ of Asia”, published on February 4, 2026.
Anutin dismissed the label, saying those who view Thailand as “a sick man” have overlooked that Thailand is, at present, a land of opportunity.
He said that amid turmoil in almost every region of the world, ASEAN remains a stable region with considerable economic strength, adding that Thailand has a geopolitical advantage because it sits at the heart of the region.
“In a world full of competition, other rivals will naturally try to find ways to undermine Thailand so they can gain an advantage. But Thailand will not respond using such methods, because Thai culture and our basic character are peace-loving and non-aggressive. However, if anyone attacks us, we will respond and teach them a lesson they will not forget,” he said.
Anutin said the election result reflects confidence that the post-election government will be strong. He said the outcome also reflected a public mandate for the Bhumjaithai Party to get to work, adding that the government is ready to push for stability, sustainability and improvements in people’s quality of life.
Asked about the new cabinet—after the private sector called for more professionals to be brought in—Anutin said he already had names in mind, focusing on people who can “come in and start work immediately” to accelerate economic measures and rebuild confidence among businesses and the public.
In earlier campaign messaging, Anutin also highlighted a “professional” team including Sihasak Phuangketkeow, Ekniti Nitithanprapas, and Suphajee Suthumpun, arguing the country needed experienced hands to drive recovery.
He added that even during the caretaker period, the prime minister had not been waiting idly for ceremonial duties, but had laid foundations so the new government can continue work at full pace immediately.
Anutin also pledged that the new governing arrangement must not include any political party or MP linked to corruption cases or “grey” businesses, in order to strengthen transparency and stability in public administration going forward.