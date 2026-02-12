Anutin: Thailand is ‘land of opportunity’, not ‘sick man’

“In a world full of competition, other rivals will naturally try to find ways to undermine Thailand so they can gain an advantage. But Thailand will not respond using such methods, because Thai culture and our basic character are peace-loving and non-aggressive. However, if anyone attacks us, we will respond and teach them a lesson they will not forget,” he said.

Election mandate and the next government

Anutin said the election result reflects confidence that the post-election government will be strong. He said the outcome also reflected a public mandate for the Bhumjaithai Party to get to work, adding that the government is ready to push for stability, sustainability and improvements in people’s quality of life.

Cabinet line-up: ‘professionals who can start work immediately’

Asked about the new cabinet—after the private sector called for more professionals to be brought in—Anutin said he already had names in mind, focusing on people who can “come in and start work immediately” to accelerate economic measures and rebuild confidence among businesses and the public.

In earlier campaign messaging, Anutin also highlighted a “professional” team including Sihasak Phuangketkeow, Ekniti Nitithanprapas, and Suphajee Suthumpun, arguing the country needed experienced hands to drive recovery.

He added that even during the caretaker period, the prime minister had not been waiting idly for ceremonial duties, but had laid foundations so the new government can continue work at full pace immediately.

Pledge: no corruption cases or ‘grey’ business links

Anutin also pledged that the new governing arrangement must not include any political party or MP linked to corruption cases or “grey” businesses, in order to strengthen transparency and stability in public administration going forward.