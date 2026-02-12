Thaksin sings Let It Be after election results, eyes legal action over false reports

Paetongtarn Shinawatra, a former prime minister, visited Thaksin Shinawatra at Klong Prem Central Prison on Thursday (February 12), accompanied by her husband Pitaka Suksawat and lawyer Winyat Chatmontree.
The visit marked her 40th since Thaksin was imprisoned five months ago.
After the visit, Paetongtarn said she had spoken with her father about the country’s situation and the election outcome.
She said he remained in good health and good spirits, and sang “Let It Be” by The Beatles for her, which she said reflected his willingness to let things go.
Winyat said that, besides routine legal consultations, Thaksin had instructed him to pursue legal action against those who spread false information about the “grey capital” issue, which he viewed as defamatory in the run-up to the election and highly damaging.
Winyat added that Thaksin’s health appeared to be improving and that he was taking good care of himself.
As for any developments regarding sentence suspension or a royal pardon petition, he said there was nothing new, and everything remained within the legal process.
He said Thaksin was not rushing the matter and wanted all procedures to be followed correctly.