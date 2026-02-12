Nine small quakes shake Surat Thani over two days, expert urges monitoring

Following a series of nine earthquakes in Surat Thani province between February 11–12, Prof Dr Amorn Pimanmas, president of the Thailand Structural Engineers Association (TSEA) and a lecturer at the Faculty of Engineering, Kasetsart University, explained that the tremors were minor, measuring 1.9–3.2 in magnitude.

He said quakes of this size can be felt by the public but do not affect building structures. Earthquakes likely to impact buildings are typically of moderate strength, starting from magnitude 4–5 and above, depending on the building’s structural integrity.

Regarding this cluster of tremors, Amorn said they were caused by the Khlong Marui Fault, one of Thailand’s 16 active faults. The Khlong Marui Fault affects not only Surat Thani but also Krabi, Phang Nga and Phuket.

However, in this case, the epicentres were located in Surat Thani, so ground shaking was felt mainly in the province.