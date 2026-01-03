"Toge Marche" supporting people affected by Jan. 2024 Noto Quake

"I'm truly grateful to the shop," said 91-year-old former farmer Ryoko Kurosugi, who visited Toge Marche for the first time in late December. She bought goods such as eggs and chicken.

Her house was destroyed by the earthquake, and she now lives in temporary housing in the Toge district. Kurosugi, who has an issue with her legs, said she feels secure as the store is near her current home.

The store has about 70 to 100 customers a day.

Because the district is home to many elderly residents and has no other supermarket, staff workers at Toge Marche, as needed, drive customers to and from their homes free of charge. The store also takes measures such as selling rice by the kilogram.

Shibata's house was also destroyed by the Jan. 1, 2024, earthquake. Nevertheless, Shibata, a former school lunch cook, began volunteering to offer meals to affected locals the following day in cooperation with neighbours, believing that hot food would cheer them up.

In March 2024, Shibata and her colleagues formed a group aiming to launch Toge Marche, hoping to offer a place where people can gather.