Khanom Krok tops TasteAtlas list of best Thai desserts in 2026

Deputy Government Spokesperson Aiyarin Phanrit revealed on Wednesday (February 25) that the government congratulates the success of "Khanom Krok" (coconut-rice pancakes), a traditional Thai dessert, which has been ranked as the top Thai sweet of 2026 by the global food website TasteAtlas.

The famous platform, recognised as the "world food map," has ranked the best desserts of Thailand for 2026 based on reviews from consumers and food critics worldwide. TasteAtlas listed Khanom Krok at the top of its rankings.

Aiyarin stated that the ranking reflects the fact that the allure of Thai desserts is not confined to the country but resonates with people from various cultures around the world.