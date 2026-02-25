Khanom Krok tops TasteAtlas list of best Thai desserts in 2026

Deputy Government Spokesperson Aiyarin Phanrit revealed on Wednesday (February 25) that the government congratulates the success of "Khanom Krok" (coconut-rice pancakes), a traditional Thai dessert, which has been ranked as the top Thai sweet of 2026 by the global food website TasteAtlas.
The famous platform, recognised as the "world food map," has ranked the best desserts of Thailand for 2026 based on reviews from consumers and food critics worldwide. TasteAtlas listed Khanom Krok at the top of its rankings.
Aiyarin stated that the ranking reflects the fact that the allure of Thai desserts is not confined to the country but resonates with people from various cultures around the world.
Khanom Krok, with its distinctive characteristics of aromatic coconut milk, crispy outer layer, and soft interior, as well as its meticulous preparation process, exemplifies the Thai wisdom passed down through generations.
In addition to Khanom Krok, other popular Thai desserts and dishes also made the list, including Mango Sticky Rice, Khanom Chan (steamed coconut-pandan cake), Lot Chong, Kluai Thot (fried banana), and Pa Thong Ko.
All of these items reflect the rich culinary diversity of Thailand and highlight the potential of Thai cuisine as a key element of the nation's soft power.
The success of Khanom Krok is a triumph for all Thais, particularly the communities, entrepreneurs, and custodians of Thai dessert-making traditions. It reaffirms that "Thai sweets" are a living cultural heritage, an integral part of Thailand's identity and way of life, capable of communicating the nation's story through its flavours.
The government, through the Ministry of Culture, is committed to further promoting Thailand's cultural capital to generate both spiritual and economic value.
Thai food and desserts are not only a source of cultural pride but also a vital driver of the creative economy, tourism, and Thailand's global image, ensuring their long-term sustainability.