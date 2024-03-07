Louis Vuitton gives Bangkokians a taste of luxury at one-of-its-kind store
Louis Vuitton (LV) The Place Bangkok at Gaysorn Amarin retail complex offers Bangkokians a glimpse into the imaginative world of the French luxury brand.
Spanning two floors, LV says it has striven to create a dream-like atmosphere with a location enhanced by glowing giant diamond shapes at night.
The space integrates retail, dining, and culture in a single store. This 360 concept sets a new standard for future LV spaces, the company said.
The scenographic experience on the ground level has been developed by renowned architectural firm OMA and its partner Shohei Shigematsu.
Thematic rooms are constructed into distinct environments recontextualising historic and contemporary pieces, LV said.
For instance “Trunkscape”, where 96 trunk modules have been assembled as a tunnel, transports visitors directly into a story of craft and ingenuity.
“Iconic Bags”, meanwhile, celebrates 25 years of fashion history through the lens of five iconic bag models, and how they have been reinterpreted by artistic directors.
A surprise awaits visitors as they part in the form of a “Giveaway Room” where souvenirs can be won and collected.
Also located on the ground floor, the cafe exudes a lush ambience blending botanical design elements with chic details of the luxury brand.
The patisserie selection tempts with cakes, tarts, parfaits and ice cream sandwiches in an array of flavours, each decorated with a signature LV flourish.
A locally inspired iced refreshment called Mango Sticky Rice Fizz, made with mango and sticky rice-infused syrup with a splash of tonic water, is among treats.
The store extends across the upper level amidst vintage furniture arrangements and colourful artworks.
Those seeking exclusivity can look forward to the launch of the Alma Nano Rainbow, a women’s Cruise 2024 T-shirt and a men’s LV Trainer Upcycling sneaker only available at this store, Louis Vuitton said.
Also on the upper level, celebrated Indian chef Gaggan Anand has curated a “food journey” offered across both lunch and dinner for the luxury brand's first restaurant in South Asia.
This culinary adventure is signalled by a pyramid of trunks which lead into a room of undulating walls punctuated with resin structures, monogram flower lamps, and fringed curtains.
The fine dining restaurant accommodates 10 Italian marble tables where diners will experience a seasonal menu exclusive to Louis Vuitton and based on the 5 “S” – sweet, sour, salty, spicy and surprise, LV said.
From Thai-inspired dressed lobster to a mushroom recipe in a Damier pattern, each composition is presented on a distinctive dish.
LV The Place Bangkok opens to visitors from 10am to 8pm every day. The restaurant is available from noon to 11pm, except on Tuesday and Wednesday.