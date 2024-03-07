Louis Vuitton gives Bangkokians a taste of luxury at one-of-its-kind store

The scenographic experience on the ground level has been developed by renowned architectural firm OMA and its partner Shohei Shigematsu.

Thematic rooms are constructed into distinct environments recontextualising historic and contemporary pieces, LV said.

For instance “Trunkscape”, where 96 trunk modules have been assembled as a tunnel, transports visitors directly into a story of craft and ingenuity.

“Iconic Bags”, meanwhile, celebrates 25 years of fashion history through the lens of five iconic bag models, and how they have been reinterpreted by artistic directors.

A surprise awaits visitors as they part in the form of a “Giveaway Room” where souvenirs can be won and collected.