Thai rice exports drop 17.5% in Jan 2026 as strong baht impacts market

Pol Lt Charoen Laothamatas, President of the Thai Rice Exporters Association, revealed that Thai rice exports in January 2026 totalled 530,287 tons, a 17.5% decrease compared to 643,144 tons in the same period last year.

The export value stood at THB9.707 billion (a 30.7% decrease) or US$313 million (a 23.9% decrease), reflecting pressure from global market prices and intensifying competition.

The Thai Rice Exporters Association has set the 2026 export target at 7.03 million tons, an 11% decrease, with a projected value of THB130 billion or US$4 billion.

This target is the lowest in five years since 2021.

Furthermore, the situation will be reassessed in the second half of the year to determine if the export target needs adjustment.

The association expects the government to effectively manage the exchange rate, as Thailand's current rate is uncompetitive compared to rivals.

A competitive exchange rate should be at the level of 33–34 THB per 1 USD.

Currently, the Thai Baht is at approximately 31 THB per 1 USD, which is considerably strong.

In the short term, the improvement or decline of exports depends on the currency.

Therefore, regardless of the administration, the most important factor is maintaining a stable Baht to ensure competitiveness.