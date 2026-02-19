1 Million Tons of Premium Rice: A 5-Year Gamble on Thailand's Farmers

The "Premium Rice" initiative is a policy concept introduced by Suphajee Suthumpun, the Minister of Commerce, in late 2025, with the goal of increasing the value of Thai rice by 5-10 times through the creation of a premium market. This will focus on processing local rice to high standards, building global brands, and creating added value for farmers.

Recently, the National Rice Policy and Management Sub-Committee (NPMC) on Production (February 11, 2026) has outlined the "Premium Rice: High Quality and Value-Added" project, with a target of 1 million tons of output, split into 700,000 tons of low-carbon rice and 300,000 tons of organic rice. The project aims to increase farmers' income with a budget of 586.2 million THB for the administration of the project.

Assoc. Prof. Somporn Isvilanond, an independent scholar and former senior researcher at the Knowledge Network Institute of Thailand - KNIT and a distinguished member of the NPMC on rice policy, shared his views with Thansettakij regarding the "Premium Rice: High Quality and Value-Added" project, particularly focusing on organic and low-carbon rice.

He noted that the market is still limited and considered a niche, with the primary buyers currently being the European Union (EU), where demand for Thai rice is not yet high. Larger markets such as the Philippines and Indonesia have not yet prioritized these standards.