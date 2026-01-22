Thailand–China 100,000-tonne rice deal delayed amid approval hurdles

Thansettakij is tracking progress on Thailand’s planned sale of 100,000 tonnes of rice to China under the remaining government-to-government (G2G) contract, which still has 280,000 tonnes outstanding from a total of 1 million tonnes.

Most recently, China, through COFCO Corporation, a leading state-owned enterprise in agriculture and food, announced it would increase rice imports from Thailand by a further 220,000 tonnes, bringing the total to 500,000 tonnes, as a symbol of close friendship to mark the 50th anniversary of Thai–Chinese diplomatic relations.

In principle, the two sides agreed to open negotiations for the first lot of 100,000 tonnes, with delivery possible within January 2026.

Charoen Laothamatas, president of the Thai Rice Exporters Association, told Thansettakij that delivering the 100,000 tonnes from the remaining 280,000 tonnes under the 1-million-tonne G2G rice contract with the Chinese government via COFCO, previously expected to be shipped within January, would not be possible.

He said the matter would have to wait for a new government to proceed.

This is because, after a purchase price is proposed, Cabinet approval is still required, and the contract conditions must also be reviewed by the Office of the Council of State on legal grounds, particularly whether it can be done, as the current administration is a caretaker government.