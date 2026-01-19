Rice stockpiling rule won’t affect exporters, Thai rice exporters group says

Exporters already hold more than the minimum, TREA says

Chukiart said the proposed 100-tonne minimum was insignificant in terms of the value of today’s rice export business. He added that the requirement would not affect exporters’ liquidity and described it as a useful measure to prevent opportunistic operators from harming the export trade and Thailand’s reputation.

Farmer groups and cooperatives to be exempted, but with conditions

Addressing concerns that the requirement could block small farmer groups and cooperatives from expanding overseas, Chukiart said the DIT would exempt such groups and cooperatives—provided they export only boxed or packaged milled rice.

Stockpiling rule unlikely to push farmgate prices down

Chukiart also rejected concerns that the stockpiling requirement would encourage exporters to buy rice from farmers at lower prices. He said prices are driven mainly by global supply and demand, and argued that holding minimum stocks could benefit farmers because exporters would need to replenish inventories regularly.

