Viriyah Insurance Navigates Rising Climate Risks and EV Volatility; Sets 44.7bn Baht Target for 2026

Amidst intensifying natural disasters and a turbulent EV market, Thailand’s non-life insurance leader eyes 4% growth through AI integration and data-driven risk management.

Viriyah Insurance Public Company Limited has revealed a resilient performance for 2025 despite a year marked by significant natural disasters and economic volatility.

As the company looks toward 2026, it is prioritising technological adaptation to counter increasing climate risks and shifting automotive trends.

The past year proved a rigorous test for the Thai insurer. Thailand faced a surge in natural disasters, including a major earthquake in Myanmar felt as far as Bangkok and severe flooding in the southern economic hub of Hat Yai.

These events have heightened public anxiety regarding property safety and business continuity.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Amorn Thongthew, managing director of Viriyah Insurance, noted that climate change was increasing the frequency and severity of such catastrophes.

Furthermore, the company is closely monitoring the Electric Vehicle (EV) sector. Amorn cautioned that aggressive price-cutting by EV manufacturers poses a significant risk to the insurance industry.

If market prices drop below the original insured value, it creates a "moral hazard" where fraudulent claims may rise.

Currently, EV premiums remain approximately 20% higher than internal combustion engine vehicles due to the specialised costs of parts and repairs.