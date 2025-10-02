Viriyah Insurance Charts 'Beyond Protection is Value' Strategy to Navigate Economic Turbulence

As Thailand grapples with economic headwinds and structural challenges that have trapped the nation in decades of sluggish growth, Viriyah Insurance is charting a distinctive path forward with its "Beyond Protection is Value" philosophy, positioning service excellence and customer-centric innovation as the keys to sustainable success.

Managing Director Amorn Thongthew, the third-generation leader of the 78-year-old family business, is steering the company away from destructive price competition towards a comprehensive value proposition that leverages technology, expands partnerships, and prioritises human-centred service delivery.

"Although everyone might see that the country's economy doesn't seem to be doing well, the non-life insurance business has actually managed to grow by approximately 3 to 4%," Amorn said during a recent exclusive interview, highlighting how economic uncertainty has paradoxically boosted demand for financial risk management products.

Navigating Thailand's Economic 'Challenges'

Thailand finds itself ensnared in what Amorn describes as multiple structural "blockages" that have plagued the economy for decades: middle-income stagnation, household debt reaching 88.2% of GDP, below-standard debt quality, chronically low growth rates compared to regional peers, and outdated industrial structures that fail to meet global demands.

