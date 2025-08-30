Viriyah Insurance Launches Exclusive 'Viriyah Privileges' Campaign for Travel and Lifestyle Customers

Viriyah Insurance is continuing to expand its "Viriyah Privileges" programme, targeting customers with a passion for travel and leisure.
The latest campaign, 'Viriyah Privileges: A Trip to Ancient City for a Truly Memorable Experience,' offers exclusive benefits to policyholders.
Thawikarn Techthaweesap, Assistant Managing Director of Viriyah Insurance PCL, explained that the company is committed to delivering exceptional value and experiences to its customers.
The Viriyah Privileges programme provides a wide range of benefits, including promotions and special offers across various lifestyle categories such as shopping, food and beverages, travel, health, beauty, and entertainment.
"Since launching the Viriyah Privileges programme last year, we have seen an excellent response from our customers," Thawikarn said. "The programme continues to grow, and we aim to expand our partnerships to meet the increasing demand. Our goal is to make these exclusive benefits a part of our customers' everyday lives."
The company has expanded its partner network to more than 80 brands, with over 2,800 participating stores and outlets nationwide.
Viriyah Insurance uses data to analyse customer preferences and select high-quality, well-known brand partners. Internal data shows that the most popular benefits among customers are in the travel, tourism, and shopping categories.
The new campaign with Ancient City in Samut Prakan province is a highlight of the travel category.
As a large open-air museum, Ancient City is a major landmark that attracts both local and international tourists with its stunning replicas of historical Thai architecture and artistic heritage.
"Ancient City has been continuously modernised with new activities for families and beautiful photo spots," Thawikarn added. "By partnering with Ancient City, we are not just offering a privilege; we are providing a valuable experience that gives our customers the chance to immerse themselves in our country's culture, history, and art. This creates lasting memories and is a key part of our commitment to customers."
Exclusive Offer Details:
All holders of valid motor, health, and accident insurance policies can register on the Viriyah Insurance LINE Official Account to receive one free admission to Ancient City per policy, per day.
Policyholders will also receive a 50% discount for up to five accompanying guests. This special offer is valid until 31 March 2026.
For more information and to explore other benefits, customers can visit the company's LINE Official Account: @viriyah.com.
Viriyah Insurance also invites businesses interested in joining the Viriyah Privileges programme to partner with them and reach their wide customer base.