Viriyah Insurance Launches Exclusive 'Viriyah Privileges' Campaign for Travel and Lifestyle Customers

Viriyah Insurance is continuing to expand its "Viriyah Privileges" programme, targeting customers with a passion for travel and leisure.

The latest campaign, 'Viriyah Privileges: A Trip to Ancient City for a Truly Memorable Experience,' offers exclusive benefits to policyholders.

Thawikarn Techthaweesap, Assistant Managing Director of Viriyah Insurance PCL, explained that the company is committed to delivering exceptional value and experiences to its customers.

The Viriyah Privileges programme provides a wide range of benefits, including promotions and special offers across various lifestyle categories such as shopping, food and beverages, travel, health, beauty, and entertainment.