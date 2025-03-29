Insurance Sector Assesses Billion-Baht Damage After Building Collapse in Quake

The Thai insurance sector is assessing damage estimated to exceed one billion baht following the collapse of a partially constructed State Audit Office (SAO) building during the recent earthquake.

Four insurance companies, along with experts from the Office of Insurance Commission (OIC), have formed a team to evaluate the extent of the damage.

The 30-story SAO building, approximately 30% complete with a construction budget of 2.136 billion baht, suffered catastrophic structural failure during the earthquake on March 28th.

The building was insured under a Contractor All Risk (CAR) policy with a total sum insured of 2.241 billion baht, shared proportionally among Dhipaya Insurance (40%), Bangkok Insurance (25%), Southeast Insurance (now Indra Insurance) (25%), and Viriyah Insurance (10%).

Apisit Anantanatarat, President of Bangkok Insurance, stated that the OIC and the involved insurers have dispatched a specialist team to conduct a thorough damage assessment.

A detailed report is expected following their investigation. Preliminary estimates, however, suggest losses exceeding one billion baht, based on the current stage of construction.

