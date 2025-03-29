PM Demands Answers Over Delayed Earthquake Alerts, Questions Infrastructure Response

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has demanded urgent explanations regarding the delayed dissemination of SMS alerts to the public following the recent earthquake, and questioned the overall response of key infrastructure services.
At a high-level meeting on Saturday convened to address the aftermath of the seismic event, which originated in Myanmar and impacted numerous Thai provinces, Patongtarn expressed deep concern over the perceived sluggishness of the emergency communication systems.
"When the earthquake struck at 13:20, what immediate information should the public have received?" she asked, directly challenging officials from the National Disaster Warning Centre and the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM). "Was an SMS alert the appropriate first response? If so, why was it so delayed, and who is accountable?"
The DDPM Director-General Passakorn Bunyalak explained that while the Meteorological Department monitors seismic activity, earthquakes are inherently unpredictable.
He stated that the initial SMS alert was dispatched to the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) at 14:42, with the first messages being sent to the public at 14:44.
However, the NBTC confirmed limitations in their current system, which restricts the number of messages sent per batch, leading to a significant delay in reaching the wider population.
Paetongtarn voiced her frustration over the absence of the Cell Broadcast (CBC) system, which would enable simultaneous mass messaging.
"The SMS delivery was too slow and inadequate," she stated. "This is a critical issue that must be resolved. We need to explore all available avenues to improve our communication capabilities, including increased cooperation with mobile operators."
The Prime Minister also expressed concern for foreign nationals residing in Thailand, questioning the effectiveness of alerts reaching them. She instructed the NBTC and DDPM to collaborate on improving the inclusivity of the alert system.
Addressing the significant transport disruptions, Paetongtarn sought clarity on the decision to suspend services on the BTS and MRT lines.
The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Transport Chayatan Phromsorn explained that the temporary shutdown was a precautionary measure to allow for structural integrity assessments.
He confirmed that most lines had resumed operations, with the exception of the Yellow and Pink Lines, which required further safety checks.
"We must prepare for future large-scale disruptions," Paetongtarn stressed, urging officials to develop robust communication strategies for informing the public about road closures and transport network status.
Regarding the ongoing threat of aftershocks, Sukanyanee Yawinchan, Director-General of the Meteorological Department assured that while numerous aftershocks had been recorded, their intensity was decreasing and their epicentre was moving further away from Thailand.
She acknowledged that predicting earthquakes remains beyond current scientific capabilities.
The Prime Minister concluded the meeting by emphasizing the need for improved public education on earthquake preparedness, acknowledging that many citizens, including herself, were unsure how to react during the seismic event.