PM Demands Answers Over Delayed Earthquake Alerts, Questions Infrastructure Response

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has demanded urgent explanations regarding the delayed dissemination of SMS alerts to the public following the recent earthquake, and questioned the overall response of key infrastructure services.

At a high-level meeting on Saturday convened to address the aftermath of the seismic event, which originated in Myanmar and impacted numerous Thai provinces, Patongtarn expressed deep concern over the perceived sluggishness of the emergency communication systems.

"When the earthquake struck at 13:20, what immediate information should the public have received?" she asked, directly challenging officials from the National Disaster Warning Centre and the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM). "Was an SMS alert the appropriate first response? If so, why was it so delayed, and who is accountable?"

The DDPM Director-General Passakorn Bunyalak explained that while the Meteorological Department monitors seismic activity, earthquakes are inherently unpredictable.

He stated that the initial SMS alert was dispatched to the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) at 14:42, with the first messages being sent to the public at 14:44.

However, the NBTC confirmed limitations in their current system, which restricts the number of messages sent per batch, leading to a significant delay in reaching the wider population.