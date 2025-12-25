Urgent: Thai soldier critically wounded in Prasat Ta Kwai landmine blast; 9th case

A Thai soldier was seriously injured after stepping on a landmine near Prasat Ta Kwai in Surin province on December 25, 2025, in what officials described as the ninth reported landmine incident.

The incident occurred at 2.20pm, when Sgt Maj Nititham Srikamsaeng, attached to Engineer Battalion 6 (Ch.6), stepped on a landmine while on duty along the border, suffering severe injuries to his left leg.

His unit provided immediate assistance and rushed him to hospital for treatment.

Authorities said the area has been secured and is being inspected to prevent further danger to personnel operating in the vicinity.

Relevant agencies are investigating the incident and closely assessing the security situation in the area. The report alleged the mines had been covertly planted by Cambodia.