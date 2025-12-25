GBC day two tense as Cambodia denies ceasefire letter

The secretary-level meeting of the General Border Committee (GBC) between Thailand and Cambodia entered its second day on Thursday, December 25, 2025—Christmas Day—in Chanthaburi province, amid a tense atmosphere after the two sides disagreed over the contents and interpretation of official documents exchanged between them.
General Tea Seiha, Cambodia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence, posted on his personal Facebook page denying reports that Cambodia had sent a letter on December 22 requesting ceasefire talks, calling the reports “fake news”.
Tea Seiha said Thai media had interpreted the official document incorrectly. He claimed that even when using translation tools such as Google Translate—or AI tools such as ChatGPT and Gemini—the resulting translations did not match what Thai media had reported, leaving the Cambodian side confused by the interpretation.
Thailand’s caretaker Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul commented on Cambodia’s changed stance over the alleged ceasefire letter, saying: “Not everything is about what is written in a document. This is about Thailand responding after being attacked and violated by another country.”
He said Thailand had to respond in line with the rules of engagement, and urged the public to wait for the outcome of the GBC talks, which are expected to set up bilateral committees. He added that if an agreement is signed, Thailand hopes Cambodia will keep its commitments to prevent a repeat of past problems.
On day two, the Cambodian delegation—led by Maj Gen Nhem Boraden—crossed into Thailand via the Ban Phakkad permanent border checkpoint in Chanthaburi at 8.30am. The Thai side prepared a draft agreement and maintained three key conditions for negotiations:
Despite the negotiations, fighting on the ground has continued. The 2nd Army Area reported that Cambodian forces have continued to use mortars, artillery and FPV drones to attack Thai positions in the Satta Som–Don Trol area and around Prasat Ta Kwai–Ta Muen, on an ongoing basis.
Meanwhile, the Burapha Force in Sa Kaeo reported that operations to seize and secure positions have continued for a 17th consecutive day.
The GBC meeting is therefore being closely watched over whether it can become a genuine turning point towards a ceasefire—or whether it will remain a diplomatic manoeuvre while gunfire still echoes along the border.