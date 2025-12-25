GBC day two tense as Cambodia denies ceasefire letter





The secretary-level meeting of the General Border Committee (GBC) between Thailand and Cambodia entered its second day on Thursday, December 25, 2025—Christmas Day—in Chanthaburi province, amid a tense atmosphere after the two sides disagreed over the contents and interpretation of official documents exchanged between them.

Cambodia denies ‘ceasefire request letter’, says Thai translation was wrong

General Tea Seiha, Cambodia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence, posted on his personal Facebook page denying reports that Cambodia had sent a letter on December 22 requesting ceasefire talks, calling the reports “fake news”.

Tea Seiha said Thai media had interpreted the official document incorrectly. He claimed that even when using translation tools such as Google Translate—or AI tools such as ChatGPT and Gemini—the resulting translations did not match what Thai media had reported, leaving the Cambodian side confused by the interpretation.