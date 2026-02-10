Thai exporters used FTA perks worth US$82.943 billion in Jan–Nov 2025

Arada said the figures show industry remains the main driver of Thai exports, while agricultural and processed agricultural products, especially food, are playing a bigger role as global trade places greater emphasis on environmental sustainability and food security.

She said global economic volatility, geopolitical tensions and growing trade barriers, both tariff and non-tariff, are prompting many countries to prioritise cooperation with stable partners with similar standards.

As a result, environmental and sustainability requirements, such as cutting greenhouse gas emissions, clean energy use, raw-material traceability and transparent business practices, are becoming key conditions for market access.

She added that Europe in particular applies strict standards.

In this context, Thailand’s FTA negotiations with the European Union, targeted by the Commerce Ministry for completion in 2026, would bring new trade rules that Thai businesses must adapt to, including upgrading production standards, adjusting business processes and complying with partner-country regulations to fully utilise FTA benefits and avoid disadvantages amid fast-changing global trade rules.

She said Thai entrepreneurs, especially SMEs, should prepare from now to boost competitiveness and use FTAs as a tool to create opportunities and expand sustainably over the long term.

Arada said the DFT is continuing proactive work nationwide through seminars and practical workshops to strengthen businesses’ understanding of FTA utilisation, including rules of origin, certificates of origin, and progress on new FTAs.

For fiscal year 2026, the DFT has set a target to develop the capacity of at least 1,200 entrepreneurs, especially SMEs, through activities held in the Northeast, Central and Southern regions.