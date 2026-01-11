US bans seafood imports from Vietnam, opening door for Thai exporters

Effective January 1, 2026, the export of fishery products from 12 major Vietnamese fishing grounds to the United States has been officially suspended.

This disruption follows a formal decision by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) to deny "comparability findings" for these regions, citing failure to meet the rigorous standards of the Marine Mammal Protection Act (MMPA).

According to a strategic analysis by the Thai Trade Centre in Ho Chi Minh City, this enforcement marks a significant shift in the competitive landscape of the US seafood market.