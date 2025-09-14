US’s import ban rocks Vietnam’s seafood industry

Vietnam’s seafood industry is facing an unprecedented challenge as the US has declined to acknowledge Vietnam’s equivalence to 12 seafood harvesting methods under the Marine Mammal Protection Act (MMPA), which can cause a loss of half a billion dollars in annual exports.

The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has informed Vietnam’s Directorate of Fisheries on August 26 that imports from the affected fisheries will be banned from January 1, 2026.

The decision targets fishing methods including gillnetting, purse seining, trawling, and handlining, deemed to pose high risks to dolphins, whales and other marine mammals.

The decision will affect key export products such as tuna, mackerel, lobster, crab, squid, grouper, swordfish, snapper, mullet, billfish and flounder, according to the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP).