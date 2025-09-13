Vietnamese Language Day celebrated in Northeast Thailand

To mark Vietnamese Language Day on September 8, the Consulate General of Vietnam in Khon Kaen hosted the first-ever celebration of the event in Northeast Thailand, which is home to a large Vietnamese community.

The event, held at Udon Thani Rajabhat University, gathered educators, linguists, cultural experts, leaders of Vietnamese associations, Thai–Vietnamese organisations, overseas Vietnamese, and friends from both countries.

It was also connected online with various locations in Vietnam, the Vietnamese Embassy in Bangkok, and the Consulate General in Fukuoka, Japan.