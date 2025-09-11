Magnitude 4.7 earthquake detected near Vietnam; Thailand urged to remain alert

At 01:36 AM today (September 11), the Earthquake Observation Division of the Thai Meteorological Department detected a seismic event measuring magnitude 4.7 at a depth of 2 kilometres, with its epicentre located in Vietnam at coordinates 14.999°N, 108.073°E.

The epicentre lies approximately 346 km east of Mueang District, Ubon Ratchathani Province.

Although the tremor is unlikely to directly affect life or property in Thailand, it serves as a warning for the public to remain vigilant and monitor the situation closely.

For the latest updates on the earthquake, visit the division’s website at https://earthquake.tmd.go.th/, follow its social media accounts under “EarthquakeTMD” (Facebook, X, Telegram, YouTube, and TikTok), or download the “EarthquakeTMD” mobile application.

