Building an Earthquake-Resistant Southeast Asia: Striving for Zero Casualties with Japanese Technology

Japan’s Earthquake-Resistance Technology Gains Ground

Japan, a country frequently struck by earthquakes, has repeatedly revised its Building Standards Act, establishing world-leading earthquake-resistance standards designed to prevent building collapse even during major earthquakes registering an upper 6 to 7 on Japan’s seismic intensity scale.

Drawing on the lessons learned from the 1995 Great Hanshin Earthquake, which resulted in about 6,400 casualties, Japan has put a variety of technologies, from earthquake resistance to damping systems and seismic isolation, into practice, with efforts to utilise these experiences and technologies now expanding across Southeast Asia.



According to a report by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Indonesia ranks second in the world for annual earthquake frequency, surpassing even Japan, which ranks fourth. In Indonesia’s capital, Jakarta, numerous high-rise buildings are being constructed using Japanese earthquake-resistance technologies that dramatically reduce shaking during earthquakes. In 2021, the Trinity Tower, a 50-story office and commercial building developed by the Mitsubishi Estate Co.

Group and Shimizu Corporation, opened in Jakarta’s central business district, known as the “Golden Triangle.” Following this, the 58-story Jakarta Mori Tower office building, a project by Mori Building Co. and Shimizu Corporation, was completed on Sudirman Street, a major thoroughfare, in 2022.

These buildings utilise earthquake-resistant structures with reinforced concrete core walls (thick walls in the central part of the building) and steel-reinforced concrete perimeter columns, which are rare in Jakarta. These Japanese-developed high-rise buildings have become new landmarks, raising hopes for further adoption of Japanese technologies locally.

The Philippines, which is situated on the boundaries of massive tectonic plates covering the earth, is also at high risk of earthquakes and suffers frequent typhoon damage. In the Manila metropolitan area’s new central business district (CBD), Bonifacio Global City (BGC), a commercial and residential high-rise complex called The Seasons Residences has already been partially completed.

The complex, under the development of Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd. and Nomura Real Estate Development Co., has been fitted with seismic dampers that absorb and mitigate vibrations, thus reducing shaking due to earthquakes and strong winds. Meanwhile, the historic Chinabank building, over 100 years old and located in Manila’s Binondo district—home to the world’s oldest Chinatown—has also adopted seismic dampers from Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd. Japan’s earthquake-resistance technology is thus benefiting not only modern high-rises, but also historic structures.

Working toward Zero Earthquake Casualties

Over the past century, about 80 per cent of earthquake fatalities worldwide have been caused by the collapse of buildings, many of which were constructed from stacked stone, brick, or concrete blocks. Noticing this, a Japanese startup has developed a new technology that has brought about widespread anticipation in Southeast Asia. The startup in question is Aster Co., founded in 2019 at the University of Tokyo.

“Mission: Zero earthquake deaths.” So says Aster co-founder and CEO Masaomi Suzuki.

Applying aerospace engineering knowledge he gained during his studies in the United States, he succeeded in blending resin and fibres—something that was previously thought to be impossible—to create a soft yet highly durable earthquake-resistant coating. When applied to the walls of vulnerable buildings and left to dry for about two weeks, the coating dramatically improves earthquake resistance. The coating is inexpensive, can be produced locally, and does not require any special skills to apply.

This innovation has earned recognition, with its earthquake-resistant coating winning the grand prize at a startup business contest hosted by newspaper publisher Nikkei Inc. in 2022, and the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism’s Japan Construction International Award in 2024.

A project is currently underway, in collaboration with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), to apply the coating in public schools in the Philippines, at 1/15th of the cost of rebuilding a classroom, according to estimations by Aster. Aster aims to “deliver a safer tomorrow” to children through the entirely new concept of “paintable earthquake resistance.” The company is also crowdfunding to provide the coating to elementary schools in Indonesia.

It has become clear that a significant portion of earthquake damage results from preventable, human-caused disasters—specifically, the failure of buildings with inadequate earthquake resistance. Across Southeast Asia, there is growing demand for initiatives that draw on Japan's earthquake experience and advanced technologies to help eliminate casualties.

By Akio Yaita

Journalist. Graduated from the Faculty of Letters at Keio University.

After completing his doctorate at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, he worked as a correspondent for the Sankei Shimbun in Beijing and as Taipei bureau chief. Author or co-author of many books.

