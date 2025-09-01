Powerful quake devastates eastern Afghanistan, hundreds feared dead

Helicopters were deployed to airlift survivors as rescue teams and villagers searched through collapsed homes built of mud and stone. The tremor, which hit at a depth of 10 kilometres, flattened at least three villages in Kunar province and caused severe damage in neighbouring areas.
“Preliminary figures from local clinics report more than 400 people injured and dozens killed, but the toll is likely to rise,” health ministry spokesman Sharafat Zaman said in Kabul. Provincial officials in Kunar separately estimated at least 250 deaths and 500 injuries.
In one village alone, 30 fatalities were reported, while hundreds of wounded were rushed to the hospital. Footage showed helicopters evacuating victims as soldiers and residents carried the injured to ambulances.
The quake struck near the border with Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region, an area notorious for deadly tremors. Afghanistan lies at the collision point of the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates, making it highly vulnerable to earthquakes.
No foreign assistance had arrived as of Monday, according to the foreign ministry. The disaster compounds the strain on a country already grappling with reduced international aid and mass deportations of Afghans from neighbouring states.
Last year, a series of quakes in western Afghanistan killed more than 1,000 people, underscoring the country’s fragile infrastructure and limited capacity to cope with natural disasters.
Reuters