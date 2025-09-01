Powerful quake devastates eastern Afghanistan, hundreds feared dead

Helicopters were deployed to airlift survivors as rescue teams and villagers searched through collapsed homes built of mud and stone. The tremor, which hit at a depth of 10 kilometres, flattened at least three villages in Kunar province and caused severe damage in neighbouring areas.

“Preliminary figures from local clinics report more than 400 people injured and dozens killed, but the toll is likely to rise,” health ministry spokesman Sharafat Zaman said in Kabul. Provincial officials in Kunar separately estimated at least 250 deaths and 500 injuries.

In one village alone, 30 fatalities were reported, while hundreds of wounded were rushed to the hospital. Footage showed helicopters evacuating victims as soldiers and residents carried the injured to ambulances.