2026 ASEAN Chair: Philippines prepared to facilitate Cambodia-Thailand issue

The department said the ASEAN Foreign Ministers met on Monday in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, upon the invitation of Malaysia as ASEAN Chair, to discuss the border situation between Cambodia and Thailand.
The Philippines was represented by the Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Theresa P. Lazaro.
"Following the discussions today, the Philippines said that it is prepared to assume the role of facilitator/mediator between Cambodia and Thailand should both parties decide to make use of the good offices of the Chair once the Philippines assumes the ASEAN Chairship in January 2026,” it said in a statement.
The special meeting of ASEAN foreign ministers was convened pursuant to the decision of the prime ministers of Malaysia, Cambodia, and Thailand on Dec 11.
Malaysian Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan chaired the meeting.
Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn, Thai Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow, and ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn were among the attendees.
Other foreign ministers at the meeting included Sugiono of Indonesia, Thongsavanh Phomvihane (Laos), Vivian Balakrishnan (Singapore), and Bendito dos Santos Freitas (Timor-Leste).
Brunei was represented by Foreign Minister Erywan Pehin Yusof and Vietnam by Deputy Foreign Minister Dang Hoang Giang, while Myanmar officials participated in the meeting virtually.
