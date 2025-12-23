From Your Bin to Your Shopping Bag: How Dow Is Reinventing Plastic's Future

For nearly six decades, Dow has been at the heart of Thailand's manufacturing landscape, and now they're leading a packaging revolution that's changing how we think about plastic waste.



In this exclusive interview, Executive Vice President Ekkasit Lakkananithiphan reveals how Dow's innovative REVOLOOP technology is transforming so-called "low-value" plastic waste into high-performance films trusted by global brands like Makita, Copeland, and Saint-Gobain.



From pioneering the Public-Private Partnership for circular economy to cutting carbon emissions by half, discover how Dow is proving that world-class performance and sustainability aren't just compatible—they're the future.



Join us as we explore the journey from rubbish bin to premium packaging, and learn how one company's commitment to innovation is helping build a circular economy for Thailand and beyond.