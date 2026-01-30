Thailand’s gold addiction is unraveling its economy. | The Signal Ep 10

As global investors rush into gold, Thailand has seen explosive growth in both consumer and institutional gold trading. That surge is strengthening the Thai currency, making the country more expensive for visitors and weakening trade competitiveness.



At the same time, authorities are raising alarms over grey money, money laundering, and illegal financial flows moving through gold trading channels and digital gold platforms.



In this episode of #TheSignal, we cut through the noise of soaring bullion prices and billion-baht gold trades to examine how Thailand’s gold market is affecting the Thai baht, exports, tourism, and financial stability.



We break down:

💰 Why gold prices are rising worldwide

🇹🇭 Why Thailand trades so much gold

💱 How gold exports push the Thai baht higher

⚠️ The risks to Thailand’s economy, tourism, and exporters

🕵️ How gold trading is linked to money laundering investigations

🏦 What the Bank of Thailand and government regulators are doing about it



Reported by @benrujo.official