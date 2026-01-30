Phu Kradueng hits 9°C as tourists flock to Pha Nok Aen for first light

FRIDAY, JANUARY 30, 2026

Loei's Phu Kradueng sees freezing temperatures of 9°C as visitors make their way to Pha Nok Aen to catch the stunning sunrise over the sea of mist.

  • The temperature at Phu Kradueng National Park has dropped to a low of 9.0°C.
  • Tourists are gathering at the Pha Nok Aen viewpoint to watch the first light of the day.
  • The main attraction is the view of the golden sunrise emerging from a sea of mist.
  • Access to the viewpoint for the sunrise is regulated, requiring visitors to be guided by a park official.

Phu Kradueng National Park in Loei remains the coldest spot as temperatures dip to single digits, with tourists braving the cold to experience the sea of mist welcoming the New Year 2026.

Loei Province is still holding onto its crown as the coldest region on January 30, 2026, especially in the popular Phu Kradueng National Park.

The latest weather report reveals that temperatures have dropped to a chilly 9.0°C, marking the much-anticipated single-digit temperature that cold-seeking tourists have been waiting for.

The atmosphere atop the mountain is bustling with activity as visitors, bundled up in warm clothing, prepare for strong winds and crisp, dry air.

First Light Mission at Pha Nok Aen: A Must-Visit Viewing Spot with a Guide

The highlight of the morning was watching the sunrise at Pha Nok Aen, one of the most beautiful viewpoints on Phu Kradueng.

The park has strict regulations for viewing access to ensure safety.

  • Time: 5:00 AM at Wangkwang Tourist Centre.
  • Condition: A park official is required as a guide (only one session per day).

Tourists had to hike through the dark and cold to secure a spot on the cliff, eagerly waiting to witness the golden sunrise emerging from the sea of mist.

How Cold Is Phu Kradueng Today

Temperature readings from Phu Kradueng National Park on January 30, 2026, show:

  • Lowest Temperature: 9.0°C (extremely cold)
  • Highest Temperature: 22.0°C (pleasantly cool during the day)
  • Humidity: 90% (dense fog)
  • PM 2.5: 23 µg/m³ (excellent air quality, classified as green)

What to Prepare for a Trip to Loei

If you plan to visit Phu Kradueng during this cold period, be sure to pack proper cold-weather gear, as single-digit temperatures can catch the body off guard.

It's also recommended to book accommodations and confirm the availability of a guide in advance, as the influx of tourists is higher than usual due to the cold weather.

