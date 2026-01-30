Phu Kradueng hits 9°C as tourists flock to Pha Nok Aen for first light

Phu Kradueng National Park in Loei remains the coldest spot as temperatures dip to single digits, with tourists braving the cold to experience the sea of mist welcoming the New Year 2026.

Loei Province is still holding onto its crown as the coldest region on January 30, 2026, especially in the popular Phu Kradueng National Park.

The latest weather report reveals that temperatures have dropped to a chilly 9.0°C, marking the much-anticipated single-digit temperature that cold-seeking tourists have been waiting for.

The atmosphere atop the mountain is bustling with activity as visitors, bundled up in warm clothing, prepare for strong winds and crisp, dry air.