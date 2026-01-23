Temperature drop and strong winds to hit Thailand this weekend, caution advised for sea travel

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) issued a weather update on Friday, forecasting a moderate high-pressure system from China to extend into upper Thailand, bringing a decrease in temperature and strong winds. The Northeast is expected to experience a drop in temperature by 2-4°C, while other regions, excluding the lower South, will see a temperature decrease of 1-2°C.
The TMD also warns that the moderated northeast monsoon will dominate the Gulf and the South, bringing isolated thundershowers. In the lower Gulf, winds and waves are expected to reach about 2 meters high, and ships are advised to proceed with caution.
With the changeable weather conditions, the TMD urges the public to take care of their health.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Morning cool to cold with fog and 1-2 °C drop in temperature. Minimum temperature 12-18 °C. Maximum temperature 28-33 °C. Cold to very cold on mountain tops with isolated frost: minimum temperatures of 4-14 °C. Easterly winds 10-20 km/hr.
Northeast: Morning cool to cold with strong wind and 1-3 °C drop in temperature. Minimum temperature 13-18 °C. Maximum temperature 28-31 °C. Cold on mountain tops: minimum temperatures of 8-14 °C. Northeasterly winds 15-35 km/hr.
Central: Morning cool with strong wind and 1-2 °C drop in temperature. Minimum temperature 16-20 °C. Maximum temperature 31-33 °C. Northeasterly winds 10-30 km/hr.
East: Morning cool with strong wind and 1-2 °C drop in temperature. Minimum temperature 17-22 °C. Maximum temperature 31-33 °C. Northeasterly winds 15-35 km/hr. Wave height about 1 metre and 1-2 metres offshore.
South (East Coast): Morning cool and 1-2 °C drop in temperature in the upper part. Isolated thundershowers mostly in Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat and Songkhla. Minimum temperature 18-24 °C. Maximum temperature 29-32 °C. Surat Thani upwards: Northeasterly winds 15-35 km/hr. Wave height 1-2 metres and above 2 metre in thundershower. Nakhon Si Thammarat downwards: Northeasterly winds 20-35 km/hr. Wave height about 2 metres and above 2 metre in thundershower.
South (West Coast): Morning cool and isolated thundershowers mostly in Ranong, Phang Nga and Krabi. Minimum temperature 21-24 °C. Maximum temperature 31-34 °C. Northeasterly winds 15-35 km/hr. Wave height about 1 metre, 1-2 metres offshoe and above 2 metres in thundershower.
Bangkok Metropolitan: Morning cool with strong wind and 1-2 °C drop in temperature. Minimum temperature 20-22 °C. Maximum temperature 31-33 °C. Northeasterly winds 10-30 km/hr.