Temperature drop and strong winds to hit Thailand this weekend, caution advised for sea travel

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) issued a weather update on Friday, forecasting a moderate high-pressure system from China to extend into upper Thailand, bringing a decrease in temperature and strong winds. The Northeast is expected to experience a drop in temperature by 2-4°C, while other regions, excluding the lower South, will see a temperature decrease of 1-2°C.

The TMD also warns that the moderated northeast monsoon will dominate the Gulf and the South, bringing isolated thundershowers. In the lower Gulf, winds and waves are expected to reach about 2 meters high, and ships are advised to proceed with caution.

With the changeable weather conditions, the TMD urges the public to take care of their health.