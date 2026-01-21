null

Northeast cools first as new cold air mass moves into Thailand

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 21, 2026

Upper Thailand is set for cooler mornings and stronger winds, while Bangkok and surrounding provinces face thick early fog and isolated light showers.

  • A new moderate high-pressure system, or cool air mass, from China is moving into upper Thailand.
  • The Northeast will be the first region to be affected, with temperatures expected to drop by 1–2°C.
  • The cold spell will be accompanied by cool to cold weather and strong winds in the Northeast.
  • After covering the Northeast, the cool air is expected to extend across the North, Central, and East regions.

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) forecast for Wednesday (January 21) says a new cold spell is moving into upper Thailand, with the Northeast feeling it first as temperatures fall by 1–2°C.

Bangkok and vicinity will see thick morning fog, with light rain in isolated areas (10%).

Next 24 hours

A new moderate high-pressure system (cool air mass) from China has spread over southern China and upper Vietnam, and is expected to cover the Northeast today before extending across upper Thailand.

As a result, the Northeast will be cool to cold with strong winds, and temperatures will drop by 1–2°C.

The North, Central, and East will be cool with morning fog, with thick fog in some areas of the North.

The lower Central and the East will see rain in some places due to easterly winds.

People are advised to take care of their health amid changing weather, use extra caution when travelling in fog, and beware of fire hazards due to dry conditions.

The South will have isolated thunderstorms as the northeast monsoon over the Gulf of Thailand and the South is weak but strengthening.

Waves in the lower Gulf of Thailand will be around 2 metres, and exceed 2 metres in thundershowers.

Mariners should exercise caution.

Thailand weather forecast from 6am Wednesday (January 21) to 6am Thursday (January 22) 

Bangkok and vicinity

  • Morning fog, with light rain in isolated areas.
  • Minimum temperature 23–25°C
  • Maximum temperature 32–34°C
  • Easterly winds 10–20 km/h

North region

  • Cool to cold with morning fog, with thick fog in some areas.
  • Minimum temperature 13–18°C
  • Maximum temperature 29–35°C
  • Mountain tops: cold to very cold, with frost in some places.
  • Minimum temperature 2–10°C
  • Northwesterly winds 10–15 km/h

Northeast region

  • Cool to cold with morning fog and strong winds; temperatures will drop by 1–2°C.
  • Minimum temperature 14–20°C
  • Maximum temperature 31–35°C
  • Mountain tops: cold. Minimum temperature 9–14°C
  • Northeasterly winds 10–30 km/h

Central region

  • Cool with morning fog, with light rain in some areas in the lower part of the region.
  • Minimum temperature 18–23°C
  • Maximum temperature 33–35°C
  • Easterly winds 10–20 km/h

East region

  • Cool with morning fog, with thunderstorms in 10% of the area, mainly in Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat.
  • Minimum temperature 22–25°C
  • Maximum temperature 30–35°C
  • Northeasterly winds 15–35 km/h
  • Sea: waves around 1 metre; offshore 1–2 metres; over 2 metres in thundershowers.

South region (east coast)

  • Thunderstorms in 10% of the area, mainly in Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, and Nakhon Si Thammarat.
  • Minimum temperature 21–24°C
  • Maximum temperature 31–34°C
  • From Surat Thani northwards: Northeasterly winds 15–35 km/h; sea 1–2 metres; over 2 metres in thundershowers.
  • From Nakhon Si Thammarat southwards: Northeasterly winds 20–35 km/h; sea around 2 metres; over 2 metres in thundershowers.

South region (west coast)

  • Thunderstorms in 10% of the area, mainly in Ranong, Phangnga, Phuket, and Krabi.
  • Minimum temperature 21–24°C
  • Maximum temperature 32–34°C
  • Northeasterly winds 15–35 km/h
  • Sea: waves around 1 metre; offshore 1–2 metres; over 2 metres in thundershowers.
