Northeast cools first as new cold air mass moves into Thailand

Next 24 hours

A new moderate high-pressure system (cool air mass) from China has spread over southern China and upper Vietnam, and is expected to cover the Northeast today before extending across upper Thailand.

As a result, the Northeast will be cool to cold with strong winds, and temperatures will drop by 1–2°C.

The North, Central, and East will be cool with morning fog, with thick fog in some areas of the North.

The lower Central and the East will see rain in some places due to easterly winds.

People are advised to take care of their health amid changing weather, use extra caution when travelling in fog, and beware of fire hazards due to dry conditions.

The South will have isolated thunderstorms as the northeast monsoon over the Gulf of Thailand and the South is weak but strengthening.

Waves in the lower Gulf of Thailand will be around 2 metres, and exceed 2 metres in thundershowers.

Mariners should exercise caution.