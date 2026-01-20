Majestic Bryde’s whales thrill tourists in Mu Ko Ang Thong National Park

The sighting of a whale pair near Ko Hin Dap is being hailed as a "vital indicator" of the Gulf of Thailand’s ecological recovery and marine abundance.
A pair of majestic Bryde’s whales have enthralled tourists in the Mu Ko Ang Thong National Park, surfacing to "greet" onlookers in a rare display of marine beauty.
On 20 January 2026, the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) confirmed the sighting of two whales (Balaenoptera edeni) to the east of Ko Hin Dap.
Footage of the encounter shows the "gentle giants" swimming in close proximity to tourist vessels, much to the delight of those on board.
Marine biologists and park officials view the appearance of the pair as a significant ecological milestone.
The presence of these rare cetaceans is considered a "natural certificate" of the Gulf of Thailand’s health, suggesting that the marine ecosystem has reached a level of abundance capable of supporting world-class rare species.
"The fact that these whales have chosen the Ang Thong archipelago as a feeding ground reflects the success of our conservation efforts," a spokesperson for the DNP noted. "It proves the area is once again a rich and viable habitat for large marine life."
In light of the sighting, authorities have issued an urgent plea to the public and tour operators to ensure the whales' safety.
The DNP reminded visitors to maintain a respectful distance, refrain from any disruptive behaviour, and strictly adhere to park waste-management regulations.
The department emphasised that public cooperation is essential to ensure that such rare sightings become a permanent fixture of the region's sustainable tourism landscape.