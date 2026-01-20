Majestic Bryde’s whales thrill tourists in Mu Ko Ang Thong National Park

The sighting of a whale pair near Ko Hin Dap is being hailed as a "vital indicator" of the Gulf of Thailand’s ecological recovery and marine abundance.



A pair of majestic Bryde’s whales have enthralled tourists in the Mu Ko Ang Thong National Park, surfacing to "greet" onlookers in a rare display of marine beauty.

On 20 January 2026, the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) confirmed the sighting of two whales (Balaenoptera edeni) to the east of Ko Hin Dap.

Footage of the encounter shows the "gentle giants" swimming in close proximity to tourist vessels, much to the delight of those on board.

Marine biologists and park officials view the appearance of the pair as a significant ecological milestone.

