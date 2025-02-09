Bryde’s whales spotted in Ang Thong National Marine Park waters

Officials of Ang Thong National Marine Park in Koh Samui discovered three Bryde’s whales (Balaenoptera brydei) feeding and playing during a routine patrol, highlighting the richness of the region’s marine biodiversity.
According to park rangers stationed in Ang Thong National Marine Park, Surat Thani, a patrol team, along with academics, were conducting a survey on Saturday afternoon when they encountered the whales in their natural habitat.
While patrolling by boat, the team spotted three Bryde’s whales feeding and playfully swimming near Ko Pa Yat, located in the western part of Ang Thong National Marine Park.
Officials took photos and videos of the whales to share with the Bryde’s Whale Population Identification Database under the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources. Using photo identification techniques, they aim to compare the whales' unique features with previously recorded individuals in the Gulf of Thailand, helping to identify and document them for future conservation efforts.
Currently, favourable weather conditions with no monsoons have allowed Bryde’s whales to swim freely in search of food. This serves as a strong indicator of the rich marine biodiversity within Ang Thong National Marine Park. Park officials plan to continue monitoring whale activity this season and will report any further sightings.
Officials also noted that from mid-February to mid-May, the park enters its annual seasonal closure, as this period marks the spawning season for short mackerel in the Ang Thong archipelago and along the coast. The abundance of food attracts Bryde’s whales, dolphins, and other marine mammals to the area.
Authorities urge tour operators, tourists, and local fishermen to navigate carefully and avoid actions that could harm these marine animals. The public is also advised not to approach or disturb the whales to ensure their safety and conservation.