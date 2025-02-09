Bryde’s whales spotted in Ang Thong National Marine Park waters

Currently, favourable weather conditions with no monsoons have allowed Bryde’s whales to swim freely in search of food. This serves as a strong indicator of the rich marine biodiversity within Ang Thong National Marine Park. Park officials plan to continue monitoring whale activity this season and will report any further sightings.

Officials also noted that from mid-February to mid-May, the park enters its annual seasonal closure, as this period marks the spawning season for short mackerel in the Ang Thong archipelago and along the coast. The abundance of food attracts Bryde’s whales, dolphins, and other marine mammals to the area.

Authorities urge tour operators, tourists, and local fishermen to navigate carefully and avoid actions that could harm these marine animals. The public is also advised not to approach or disturb the whales to ensure their safety and conservation.