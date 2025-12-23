Anutin says he is not concerned by Trump’s claim, insists Thailand was attacked first

Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Tuesday (December 23) confirmed that the National Security Council (NSC) has proposed compensation for military personnel who were wounded or killed in the Thai-Cambodian border fighting, as well as assistance for civilians in areas affected by the clashes.

Asked about comments by US President Donald Trump, who said Thailand started the war with Cambodia, Anutin said:

“The truth is already known by everyone. I have no concerns at all. We were invaded and attacked. What we have done is to respond in order to protect our sovereignty.”

When asked whether several countries appeared neutral but ultimately seemed to be siding with Cambodia, Anutin said he had not seen any country taking sides. He said the issue remains a bilateral Thai-Cambodian problem.

“I have not seen any country saying it stands with either side. Every country that has come forward has said it is neutral, and I am pleased that all countries are neutral,” he said. “This is a problem we must resolve and bring to an end between our country and the other party.”

Asked whether Thailand was at a disadvantage because it had not used lobbyists in the way Cambodia allegedly had, Anutin did not respond to the question.