GISTDA: Thailand’s burned area hits 2.26m rai in January

Satellite data shows 2.26 million rai burned in January

Thailand recorded a cumulative burned area of 2.26 million rai between January 1–31, 2026, according to an analysis of Sentinel-2 satellite imagery by the Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (Public Organisation), or GISTDA.

The agency said the scale of burning reflects the severity of the problem and has a clear link to surging PM2.5 levels in many parts of the country, particularly early in the year when weather conditions can trap pollution and limit air circulation.