Trump claims Thailand “started” latest Thai-Cambodian border clash as ASEAN calls talks on December 24

Donald Trump has sparked controversy by claiming Thailand started the latest round of fighting along the Thai-Cambodian border, while also taking credit for stopping wars “eight times”, as ASEAN prepares to convene talks on December 24, 2025 to salvage a ceasefire deal.

Reuters reported that US President Donald Trump, speaking in an interview on Monday, December 22, 2025, commented on the Thai-Cambodian border conflict, which has entered its third week, and claimed:

“Thailand is starting to shape up. You know, they started with Cambodia, they started up again.”

Cambodian media quickly circulated Trump’s remarks to bolster their side’s narrative. Trump also continued to claim he has helped stop more than eight wars worldwide, including brokering a Thai-Cambodian ceasefire, which he said Washington had helped stabilise.

Thailand’s Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has repeatedly rejected similar accusations, saying that if Trump truly wanted a ceasefire, “he should tell Cambodia to stop first, because Thailand never fired first.” Anutin has insisted Thailand’s use of air power (F-16s) and artillery has been a legitimate response to defend sovereignty, after Cambodia fired BM-21 rockets into Thai civilian areas and hospitals, causing multiple deaths and injuries.