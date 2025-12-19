Trump signs order to ease US marijuana regulations, sparking industry hopes

The order instructs the Attorney General to fast-track the reclassification of marijuana, potentially listing it alongside substances like ketamine and testosterone as a less dangerous drug.

This move would mark one of the most substantial changes in federal marijuana policy in years.

It has the potential to reshape the cannabis industry, unlock billions in research funding, and allow access to banking and investment for cannabis-related businesses.

While Democratic Senate leader Chuck Schumer praised the decision, many Republicans, including Trump’s own party members, voiced strong opposition.

Trump emphasised that although marijuana would remain illegal federally and subject to varying state laws, it was necessary to provide access for patients who require it.