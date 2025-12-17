Trump adds seven countries, including Syria, to full travel ban list

The White House announced that the president signed a proclamation tightening entry requirements for nationals from nations with significant gaps in screening, vetting, and information-sharing, to protect the US from national security and public safety risks.

The new restrictions, effective January 1, will prevent citizens from Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger, South Sudan, Syria, and holders of Palestinian Authority-issued travel documents from entering the US.

Additionally, Laos and Sierra Leone, which were previously subject to partial restrictions, will now face full bans.