Trump adds seven countries, including Syria, to full travel ban list

The White House announced that the president signed a proclamation tightening entry requirements for nationals from nations with significant gaps in screening, vetting, and information-sharing, to protect the US from national security and public safety risks.
The new restrictions, effective January 1, will prevent citizens from Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger, South Sudan, Syria, and holders of Palestinian Authority-issued travel documents from entering the US.
Additionally, Laos and Sierra Leone, which were previously subject to partial restrictions, will now face full bans.
This move comes despite Trump’s earlier efforts to support Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, who visited the US in November.
The visit followed Sharaa’s rise to power after toppling longtime leader Bashar al-Assad, aiming to present himself as a moderate leader seeking to unify Syria.
However, a recent attack by an Islamic State assailant that killed US soldiers in Syria prompted Trump to vow "very serious retaliation" on social media.
The White House justified the Syria ban, citing high visa overstay rates and ongoing security challenges, including the lack of a centralised passport authority in the country.
In June, Trump had previously signed a proclamation banning citizens from 12 countries and imposing restrictions on citizens of seven others.
The expanded travel ban includes both immigrant and non-immigrant restrictions, such as on tourists, students, and business visitors.
The US also added partial restrictions for an additional 15 countries, including Nigeria, which has been under scrutiny after Trump raised concerns about the treatment of Christians in the country.
The latest ban reflects the administration's growing focus on immigration enforcement, especially after the shooting of two National Guard members in Washington, D.C., by an Afghan national who entered the US under a resettlement program.
