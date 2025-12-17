Gold prices rise following higher-than-expected US unemployment rate

December 16, 2025 – Gold prices saw a slight increase on Tuesday, December 16, after the US unemployment rate rose unexpectedly in November. The rise in unemployment sparked market speculation that the Federal Reserve (Fed) may reduce interest rates twice in 2026.

According to Reuters, spot gold prices climbed by 0.2%, reaching $4,310.21 per ounce at 1:48 PM ET (18:48 GMT). Meanwhile, US Gold Futures contracts dropped by 0.1% to $4,332.3.

The US dollar weakened to its lowest point in two months, making gold, which is priced in dollars, cheaper for foreign buyers. The yield on US 10-year Treasury bonds also dropped slightly.

"This data gives the Fed more reason to cut interest rates, and if they do, it will be seen as a positive sign for gold… that’s how the market is interpreting it right now," said Bob Haberkorn, senior market strategist at RJO Futures.