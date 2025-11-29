Gold prices rise for the fourth consecutive month, while silver hits an all-time high

Gold prices continued their upward trend, with spot gold rising 1% to hit a two-week high on Friday, November 28, 2025. This increase was driven by expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) may cut interest rates next month, boosting demand for non-yielding assets like gold. Meanwhile, silver surged to an all-time high, rising 6.1% in a single session and 16.6% over the month.

Spot gold increased 1.3%, reaching $4,210.94 per ounce at 3:11 PM Eastern Time (20:11 GMT), after peaking earlier that day. This marked a 3.6% rise over the week and a 5.2% increase for the month, marking the fourth consecutive month of growth.

Silver also saw historic gains, hitting a record high of $56.78 per ounce, climbing 6.1% in the session and 16.6% over the month. Meanwhile, platinum rose 4% to $1,672.50, showing a 10.7% weekly increase, and palladium increased 0.8% to $1,450.16, with a 5.6% rise for the week.

Trading resumed around 8:30 AM Eastern Time after a technical issue at CME Group, the world’s largest derivatives exchange, caused a suspension of trading in currency, commodities, U.S. Treasury futures, and stocks.

U.S. gold futures for February delivery closed up 1.3% at $4,254.90 per ounce.