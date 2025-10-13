Gold hits fresh record as silver short squeeze intensifies

Silver squeeze shakes the market

Silver’s ascent has been amplified by a historic short squeeze in London, triggered by dwindling inventories and speculation that the White House may extend tariffs on critical minerals. A massive drawdown of available stockpiles has sent benchmark London prices soaring above those in New York, forcing traders to pay hefty premiums, and even ship silver bars across the Atlantic by air to capitalise on arbitrage opportunities.

The squeeze has rekindled memories of the 1980 silver mania, when prices peaked at US$52.50 an ounce.

Geopolitics add fuel to the rally

Tensions between Washington and Beijing also injected fresh momentum into safe-haven buying. Over the weekend, China urged the US to drop new tariff threats, warning of retaliation if additional duties are imposed. President Donald Trump, who recently floated a 100% tariff on Chinese goods, appeared to strike a softer tone in subsequent comments.

Traders are now awaiting the outcome of the US administration’s Section 232 review on critical minerals, a probe that includes silver, platinum, and palladium, amid concerns that fresh levies could tighten supply chains further.

At 8:12 a.m. in Singapore, spot gold traded at US$4,028.28 an ounce, while silver rose 0.7% to stay above US$50. Platinum hovered near US$1,630, and palladium around US$1,445. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed after a 1% rise last week.