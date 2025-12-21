Big C misses new-store target, shuts 170 Big C Mini outlets as growth falters

BJC Big C, the consumer goods and retail arm of Berli Jucker Plc (BJC), is still grappling with growth challenges as Thailand’s economy expands only slowly.
Over the first nine months of 2025, performance across BJC’s business groups was mixed. In the third quarter, its key pillars — packaging manufacturing, healthcare and technical supplies and services, and retail — all contracted, driven by multiple factors.
Retail remains BJC’s major revenue engine. In 2025, the company has been closing underperforming small-format outlets while renovating large stores. New openings have also fallen short of target. In particular, Big C Mini has seen a substantial number of closures among branches that did not meet performance goals.
BJC reported that Big C’s retail sales in the third quarter came to 24.27 billion baht, down 4.4% year-on-year. Same-store sales fell 3.8%, while net profit dropped to 382 million baht, down 37.2% year-on-year.
The company said the sales decline reflected temporary disruption from renovations at large stores, as well as weaker performance at branches in tourist areas and border provinces. Stores in Surin, Buri Ram and Sa Kaeo were affected by the Thai–Cambodian conflict.
The company also cited the closure of 170 Big C Mini branches that failed to meet targets. In addition, last year’s 10,000-baht digital cash handout had boosted sales, creating a higher base for comparison in 2025.
“Sales fell due to several external factors,” the company said, citing the high base from last year’s 10,000-baht scheme, ongoing renovations, the impact on border stores, a weak economic climate and fewer tourists.
It added that Big C’s branch in Poipet, Cambodia, was also affected, though it did not represent a large share of revenue.
BJC originally planned to open seven large-format stores in 2025, but has opened only four so far due to construction delays. For small-format outlets, it has opened 45 branches and plans to open another 32 in the fourth quarter, while still planning to close 14 more branches.
Renovations have been completed at six large stores, with 12 more expected to be completed in the fourth quarter.
To reduce disruption from renovations, Big C said it will focus remodelling during the first three quarters so upgraded stores can reopen in the fourth quarter, capturing high-season spending. The company said renovations have helped increase rental income and profitability.
Big C Mini will be refreshed with a new model, expanding store size to 300 sq m from 200 sq m, and adding front parking — a format the company believes will support stronger sales growth.
“We assessed that it is not worthwhile to keep operating some branches that perform below target,” the company said, citing changes in customer behaviour in certain areas and rental conditions.
BJC expects to open slightly fewer than 80 Big C Mini branches this year. It said the situation should return to normal in 2026, with around 100 new openings planned.
In Hong Kong, Big C has continued to expand, reaching 23 branches. Four new stores opened in the third quarter, with no additional openings planned for the fourth quarter.
In the fourth quarter, Big C plans to drive growth through seasonal products and its private-label range, including more than 200 SKUs of ready-to-eat food under the “Im Aroi” line.
The company said same-store sales in November improved slightly from the third quarter, when they were still down around 3–4%, which it described as a low point. It said it had high expectations for year-end trading, supported by new products for Christmas, toys and gifts.
It added that October sales grew by nearly 50%, and it expects tourism to recover, helping lift demand for new consumer products.
BJC said it had 2,057 Big C retail outlets across all formats, including modern traditional-trade stores under the “Donjai” brand.
Big C total: 2,057 branches
Thailand breakdown:
Overseas breakdown:
Donjai network: 19,844 branches
Over the first nine months of 2025, Big C’s retail business posted sales of 75.08 billion baht, down 2% year-on-year, while net profit came in at 2.03 billion baht, down 24.7% year-on-year.