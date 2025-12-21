Big C misses new-store target, shuts 170 Big C Mini outlets as growth falters

BJC Big C, the consumer goods and retail arm of Berli Jucker Plc (BJC), is still grappling with growth challenges as Thailand’s economy expands only slowly.

Over the first nine months of 2025, performance across BJC’s business groups was mixed. In the third quarter, its key pillars — packaging manufacturing, healthcare and technical supplies and services, and retail — all contracted, driven by multiple factors.

Retail remains BJC’s major revenue engine. In 2025, the company has been closing underperforming small-format outlets while renovating large stores. New openings have also fallen short of target. In particular, Big C Mini has seen a substantial number of closures among branches that did not meet performance goals.

BJC reported that Big C’s retail sales in the third quarter came to 24.27 billion baht, down 4.4% year-on-year. Same-store sales fell 3.8%, while net profit dropped to 382 million baht, down 37.2% year-on-year.

The company said the sales decline reflected temporary disruption from renovations at large stores, as well as weaker performance at branches in tourist areas and border provinces. Stores in Surin, Buri Ram and Sa Kaeo were affected by the Thai–Cambodian conflict.