T Mark Festival 2025 launches at Big C Ratchadamri to promote quality Thai products

Visitors to the festival will experience the excellence and quality of various T Mark products through a wide array of activities, including:

A promotional campaign in collaboration with Big C Supercenter, presented in the form of pop-up shelf talkers. Products bearing the T Mark symbol will benefit from sales promotion and subtle purchasing encouragement through spotlight signage at product display points. These will be showcased in more than 10 Big C branches nationwide, frequented by both local and international tourists. Notable branches include Ratchadamri, One Bangkok, Asiatique, Ratchadaphisek, Rama IV, and three locations in Pattaya, as well as two in Phuket.



The T Mark Showcase aims to create memorable experiences with Thai products for consumers, building recognition and acceptance of their quality. The event also seeks to enhance understanding of the T Mark symbol, which stands for high-quality standards, fair labour practices, green industry credentials, and operations that consider social and environmental responsibility (CSR). This showcase will be held from May 23 to June 5 at Big C Supercenter, Ratchadamri branch.

Consumers and tourists can look forward to various activities at Big C Supercenter, Ratchadamri, including:

A tasting area where consumers and tourists can savour the authentic flavours of Thailand, meeting international standards. Featured T Mark products include: curry pastes from Blue Elephant, Maepranom chilli paste, Kindee curry pastes, Golden Coins flour and Mama instant noodles. T Mark Hot Pick: A retail zone offering popular, high-quality T Mark-certified products that are beloved by consumers locally and abroad. Examples include: Takabb herbal cough lozenges, Rup Ton Pho herbal inhalers, Tropicana coconut oil, Ranong Tea, Taokaenoi seaweed snacks, Koh-Kae peanuts, Fruit King dried fruits, Malee fruit juices, Lactasoy soy milk, Cocomax coconut water, Babi Mild baby products, Rasyan toothpaste and Sense body scrub salt.



A retail zone offering popular, high-quality T Mark-certified products that are beloved by consumers locally and abroad. Examples include: Takabb herbal cough lozenges, Rup Ton Pho herbal inhalers, Tropicana coconut oil, Ranong Tea, Taokaenoi seaweed snacks, Koh-Kae peanuts, Fruit King dried fruits, Malee fruit juices, Lactasoy soy milk, Cocomax coconut water, Babi Mild baby products, Rasyan toothpaste and Sense body scrub salt. T Mark Fest to Fun: Enjoy music and traditional Thai cultural performances, offering tourists a chance to experience Thailand’s unique charm. Over 14 performances will be rotated daily at 1pm, featuring acts such as traditional Thai puppetry, Khon masked dance, Bang Fai Isan folk dance, flying Kinnaree dance, and the Nora dance.

In addition, over 21 well-known key opinion leaders (KOLs) from both Thailand and China—individuals who wield significant influence over consumer behaviour and purchasing decisions—have been invited to attend the event. Their participation aims to share travel experiences and highlight high-quality, must-buy souvenirs from Thailand.

These KOLs took part in a site visit to 5 Takabb Trading, where they observed the production process of goods certified under the T Mark standard. This initiative not only enhances the country’s image but also encourages spending and draws the attention of Chinese and ASEAN consumers and tourists.

Through popular social media platforms such as Facebook, TikTok, WeChat, Douyin, and Xiaohongshu, these influencers will promote awareness, recall, and preference for Thai products bearing the T Mark symbol.

“The DITP expects the aforementioned events to generate over 30 million baht in sales of T Mark-certified Thai products and services,” Kathathong said.

Aswin Techajareonvikul, Chief Executive Officer & President of Big C Supercenter Public Company Limited, a retail chain under the BJC Group, said the company has consistently provided support by allocating space within its department stores and working in partnership with a range of stakeholders—including government agencies, private sector partners, local communities, and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs)—to develop initiatives that enable Thai brands to reach consumers in an effective and sustainable manner.

"This collaboration with Commerce Ministry’s DITP marks the first time that Big C, as a leading retail chain, has had the honour of playing a key role in promoting and raising awareness of high-quality Thai brands through the T Mark Festival 2025,” he said.

“This event reinforces consumer confidence in products bearing the T Mark symbol, which are available at Big C branches across the country for both Thai and international shoppers."

Aswin added that Big C has allocated space at its Ratchadamri branch to host the festival in order to promote the sales and visibility of products and services certified with the T Mark symbol.

He expressed confidence that the event would be well received, particularly as the Big C Supercenter at Ratchadamri is a prominent landmark in the heart of Bangkok. It is widely recognised as a popular shopping destination for international visitors—especially from China and ASEAN countries—who are seeking high-quality Thai souvenirs.

"This location is ideally suited to meet the needs of consumers looking for quality consumer goods at excellent value," he said.

Aswin noted that Big C has always been committed to delivering a heartfelt shopping and service experience. He added that he firmly believes this event will leave a lasting impression on customers, while also helping to distribute income to Thai entrepreneurs and propel Thai brands onto the global stage.

Unchana Withayathamthat, Advisor to Big C Supercenter Public Company Limited, added that the company is committed to providing space for government agencies, the private sector, and local communities to showcase their potential and expand their market presence both domestically and internationally.

T Mark Festival 2025: All You Can Trust runs from May 23 to June 5 at Big C Supercenter, Ratchadamri (3rd floor), between 10am and 2am. Look out for the T Mark symbol on product labels and packaging, or on signage at certified establishments.

Entrepreneurs interested in learning more can visit: www.thailandtrustmark.com.