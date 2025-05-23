T Mark Festival 2025 launches at Big C Ratchadamri to promote quality Thai products

Hosted for the second time by the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) in collaboration with Big C Supercenter Public Company Limited, the event showcases over 60 trusted Thai brands.
These products and services are certified under the Thailand Trust Mark (T Mark), a symbol endorsed by the Commerce Ministry to represent excellence in quality. The event is held under the central theme: “All You Can Trust.”
“The festival aims to encourage modern entrepreneurs to enhance the value of their businesses through various dimensions—be it superior quality, environmentally friendly production processes, service excellence or fair labour practices,” said Sunanta Kangvalkulkij, Director-General of the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP).
She added that the initiative also seeks to strengthen international recognition of Thailand’s image as a reliable source of high-quality goods and services. “By building consumer confidence worldwide, we’re helping to generate revenue, expand market opportunities, and elevate Thailand’s reputation on the global stage.”
M.L. Kathathong Thongyai, Assistant Director General of the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), noted that more than 960 Thai brands have been certified with the T Mark to date. However, he confirmed that the 60 brands showcased at the festival have been carefully selected to enhance trust among both Thai and international consumers.
This year’s T Mark Festival places strong emphasis on both domestic and international consumers, particularly targeting Chinese and ASEAN tourists. These groups are known for their strong preference for Thai products and their love of travelling in Thailand while seeking high-quality goods.
Visitors to the festival will experience the excellence and quality of various T Mark products through a wide array of activities, including:
Consumers and tourists can look forward to various activities at Big C Supercenter, Ratchadamri, including:
In addition, over 21 well-known key opinion leaders (KOLs) from both Thailand and China—individuals who wield significant influence over consumer behaviour and purchasing decisions—have been invited to attend the event. Their participation aims to share travel experiences and highlight high-quality, must-buy souvenirs from Thailand.
These KOLs took part in a site visit to 5 Takabb Trading, where they observed the production process of goods certified under the T Mark standard. This initiative not only enhances the country’s image but also encourages spending and draws the attention of Chinese and ASEAN consumers and tourists.
Through popular social media platforms such as Facebook, TikTok, WeChat, Douyin, and Xiaohongshu, these influencers will promote awareness, recall, and preference for Thai products bearing the T Mark symbol.
“The DITP expects the aforementioned events to generate over 30 million baht in sales of T Mark-certified Thai products and services,” Kathathong said.
Aswin Techajareonvikul, Chief Executive Officer & President of Big C Supercenter Public Company Limited, a retail chain under the BJC Group, said the company has consistently provided support by allocating space within its department stores and working in partnership with a range of stakeholders—including government agencies, private sector partners, local communities, and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs)—to develop initiatives that enable Thai brands to reach consumers in an effective and sustainable manner.
"This collaboration with Commerce Ministry’s DITP marks the first time that Big C, as a leading retail chain, has had the honour of playing a key role in promoting and raising awareness of high-quality Thai brands through the T Mark Festival 2025,” he said.
“This event reinforces consumer confidence in products bearing the T Mark symbol, which are available at Big C branches across the country for both Thai and international shoppers."
Aswin added that Big C has allocated space at its Ratchadamri branch to host the festival in order to promote the sales and visibility of products and services certified with the T Mark symbol.
He expressed confidence that the event would be well received, particularly as the Big C Supercenter at Ratchadamri is a prominent landmark in the heart of Bangkok. It is widely recognised as a popular shopping destination for international visitors—especially from China and ASEAN countries—who are seeking high-quality Thai souvenirs.
"This location is ideally suited to meet the needs of consumers looking for quality consumer goods at excellent value," he said.
Aswin noted that Big C has always been committed to delivering a heartfelt shopping and service experience. He added that he firmly believes this event will leave a lasting impression on customers, while also helping to distribute income to Thai entrepreneurs and propel Thai brands onto the global stage.
Unchana Withayathamthat, Advisor to Big C Supercenter Public Company Limited, added that the company is committed to providing space for government agencies, the private sector, and local communities to showcase their potential and expand their market presence both domestically and internationally.
T Mark Festival 2025: All You Can Trust runs from May 23 to June 5 at Big C Supercenter, Ratchadamri (3rd floor), between 10am and 2am. Look out for the T Mark symbol on product labels and packaging, or on signage at certified establishments.
Entrepreneurs interested in learning more can visit: www.thailandtrustmark.com.