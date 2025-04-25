DITP’s campaigns help generate nearly THB 37 billion in revenue for over 42,000 exporters

The Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) on Friday reported the progress of export promotion activities for the 2025 fiscal year, which it planned to launch 510 projects comprising more than 700 activities.
DITP aimed to generate approximately 92.36 billion baht in trade value and benefit 261,804 entrepreneurs in this fiscal year.
So far, the initiatives have generated 36.92 billion baht in trade value and supported 42,409 entrepreneurs, said Director-General Sunanta Kangvalkulkij.
Key activities included four major international trade fairs: Bangkok Gems and Jewelry Fair (gems and jewelry), THAIFEX Horec Asia (hotel, restaurant, catering), STYLE Bangkok (lifestyle and fashion), and TAPA (automotive and parts).
These events collectively generated over 11.16 billion baht in trade value, significantly helping Thai SMEs enter international markets, she said.
DITP also supported three additional events: Bangkok Design Week, ADFEST, and Bangkok Rights Fair, which contributed an additional 256 million baht in trade value.
For the remainder of the year, DITP plans to host three more major events:
It will also support the Bangkok International Digital Content Festival, with an expected revenue contribution of no less than 50 billion baht.
Sunanta underscored DITP’s involvement in the Ministry of Commerce’s 2025 fruit management strategy, covering seven measures and 25 action plans. DITP is responsible for promoting international markets and enhancing Thai fruit products. One major success includes a sixth consecutive year of fresh fruit and processed agricultural product business matching events, generating over USD 115.29 million (approximately 4.04 billion baht).
Additionally, DITP joined Deputy Commerce Minister Napinthorn Srisanpang on visits to Laos and China to survey logistics routes and discuss trade barriers during the fruit season. They also met with importers to expand Thai durian export channels.
DITP has also run promotional campaigns with leading international supermarkets. For example, longan from Lamphun Province was sold to Indonesian importers, generating 798 million baht. Thai fruits were also showcased at international trade shows, including SIAL France (Oct 2024), BIOFACH Germany (Feb 2025), Gulfood UAE (Feb 2025), Foodex Japan (Mar 2025), World Travel Market (WTM) Latin America in Brazil (Apr 2025).
Upcoming plans include showcasing Thai fruits at THAIFEX Anuga Asia 2025 (May), Seoul Food & Hotel, South Korea (June), Fine Food Australia (Sept), and China-Arab States Expo (Sept).
On the Soft Power front, DITP is supporting 6 of 14 targeted creative industries—books, games, design, fashion, films, and TV/series—targeting markets such as Japan, South Korea, China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore, Germany, Italy, France, and the U.S. From September 2024 to March 2025, these activities generated over 9.66 billion baht in trade value, benefiting 323 entrepreneurs.
Sunanta added that on April 25, DITP will host a seminar titled “Decoding Trump’s Tax Policy: Opportunities in the New Trade Era” in collaboration with the Thai Chamber of Commerce and the Federation of Thai Industries. The event will take place at the New Economy Academy (NEA) on Ratchadaphisek Road. She encouraged participation to explore how to turn crisis into opportunity, especially in the context of U.S. tariffs.
The seminar will examine Thailand’s key exports to the U.S., how Thai products compare to competitors in terms of tax burden, and explore what support measures the government could provide—or whether in some cases, Thailand’s competitors are already at a disadvantage due to higher tariffs.
“This seminar offers a crucial platform for private sector entrepreneurs to voice their needs, share insights, and receive targeted government support,” she said.
For more information, contact the Department of International Trade Promotion at www.ditp.go.th or call the DITP hotline at 1169.