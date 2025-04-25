DITP’s campaigns help generate nearly THB 37 billion in revenue for over 42,000 exporters

The Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) on Friday reported the progress of export promotion activities for the 2025 fiscal year, which it planned to launch 510 projects comprising more than 700 activities.

DITP aimed to generate approximately 92.36 billion baht in trade value and benefit 261,804 entrepreneurs in this fiscal year.

So far, the initiatives have generated 36.92 billion baht in trade value and supported 42,409 entrepreneurs, said Director-General Sunanta Kangvalkulkij.

Key activities included four major international trade fairs: Bangkok Gems and Jewelry Fair (gems and jewelry), THAIFEX Horec Asia (hotel, restaurant, catering), STYLE Bangkok (lifestyle and fashion), and TAPA (automotive and parts).

These events collectively generated over 11.16 billion baht in trade value, significantly helping Thai SMEs enter international markets, she said.