DITP unleashes Muay Thai as a global Soft Power tool to boost Thailand’s international influence

Recognizing the growing international appeal of Muay Thai, the DITP has devised a comprehensive strategy to expand its global presence and unlock new economic opportunities for the country.

Muay Thai or Thai boxing is already globally recognized for its unique martial arts techniques. However, the DITP’s initiative seeks to build upon this existing recognition, turning Muay Thai into a major cultural export that can generate income across a wide range of industries within Thailand.

The DITP’s strategy focuses on increasing Muay Thai’s global visibility by promoting it as a cultural sport. This includes expanding training centers abroad, collaborating with international gyms to offer Muay Thai classes, and organizing international competitions to introduce the martial art to a broader audience. By establishing Muay Thai as a globally recognized sport, the DITP aims to make it more accessible and attractive to diverse international audiences, further strengthening Thailand’s cultural influence worldwide.