RPG-firing tours in Cambodia boom despite border tensions

For most people, firing a shoulder-launched anti-tank weapon such as an RPG (rocket-propelled grenade) is out of the question. Yet some tourists say it is still possible in Cambodia—if you can afford it.





A traveller who used the service wrote on Travel Dudes, a travel website featuring tips and trip ideas based on personal experiences, that a guesthouse owner recommended a local military facility on the outskirts of Phnom Penh where visitors can pay to fire a range of weapons. Prices vary by weapon type, and there is a “menu” listing options from handguns and rifles to machine guns and more, with many firearms reportedly priced at around US$1–2 per round.

The RPG experience, however, is in a different category. The traveller said the rocket itself was priced at about US$300 per shot. He said the guesthouse owner and soldiers drove him in an older Toyota Camry to another site about 20 kilometres away, with a stop to withdraw cash.